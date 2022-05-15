Developments in F1 have inevitably cascaded down to the modern road car. Between 1963 and 1998 16 drivers have died in F1.
The last driver to die in F1 was Jules Bianchi in July 2015. Before that the last fatality was the great Ayrton Senna in 1994.
What has brought about this huge decrease in death in a sport where the aim is for faster and faster cars? Two main reasons -1) Car Safety and 2) Circuit Safety..
Let's have a closer look - CAR SAFETY
1963 -1967 Rollbar, double braking system, rules for seatbelt anchorages, fire protection, safer fuel tanks.
1968-1972 Electrical circuit breaker; cockpit designed for easy evacuation; oil catch tank; rollbar five centimetre above driver's helmet. Two extinguisher systems; parts with aerodynamic influence must be immobile, fixed to sprung parts of car only; maximum bodywork height and width limits.Safety bladder fuel tanks, Safety foam in fuel tanks; no magnesium sheet less than three millimetre thick; 15W red rear light; headrest; minimum cockpit dimensions.
1973-1982 Crushable structure round fuel tank ; no chrome plating of suspension parts. Self-seal breakaway fuel coupling."Safety structures" around dashboard and pedals. Pedalbox protection defined. Reinforced "survival cell" introduced and extended in front of driver's feet.
1983 - 1992 Driver's feet behind front wheel axis; static crash test of survival cell and fuel tank. Larger mirrors; quickly detachable steering wheel. FIA tested seatbelts; FT5 fuel tanks; rollbar test; dynamic test of survival cell. More severe impact tests: water-filled fuel tank fitted to test strength of seat back bulkhead and 75 kg dummy fitted with maximum deceleration figure for the torso (also verifies harness anchorage strength).
1993 to current :Headrest area increased (from 80cm to 400cm). More stringent fire extinguisher regulations Cockpit area side load test increased (from 2000daN to 3000daN).Four wheel steering no longer permitted. Survival cell side impact test introduced. Obligatory automatic neutral selection when the engine stops. Introduction of a stepped flat bottom. Reduce front wing endplate heights (to between 5cm and 25cm above flat bottom) and length (must not extend further back than 35cm in front of the front wheel axis). No bodywork (wings) above rear wheels. Data storage unit to be within survival cell. Higher cockpit sides. 75mm side headrests compulsory. FIA Accident Data Recorder obligatory on all cars (ADR). Energy absorbing structure on gearbox imposed, with rear impact test. Energy absorption of steering wheel, column and rack must be shown by impact test. Suspension must be designed to prevent contact of a front wheel with the driver's head in an accident and to provide 120 articulation of the forward lower arms, front and rear, to help retain the wheels. Formula One mandated HANS devices in 2003 after extensive testing by Mercedes from 1996 to 1998. Fully enclosed cockpits.
These are just some of the main safety improvements over the years. Circuits have kept pace also with run off area, steel barriers, spectator debris barriers, plus much more.
2022 sees F1 faster than it has ever been but also at its safest.
