1993 to current :Headrest area increased (from 80cm to 400cm). More stringent fire extinguisher regulations Cockpit area side load test increased (from 2000daN to 3000daN).Four wheel steering no longer permitted. Survival cell side impact test introduced. Obligatory automatic neutral selection when the engine stops. Introduction of a stepped flat bottom. Reduce front wing endplate heights (to between 5cm and 25cm above flat bottom) and length (must not extend further back than 35cm in front of the front wheel axis). No bodywork (wings) above rear wheels. Data storage unit to be within survival cell. Higher cockpit sides. 75mm side headrests compulsory. FIA Accident Data Recorder obligatory on all cars (ADR). Energy absorbing structure on gearbox imposed, with rear impact test. Energy absorption of steering wheel, column and rack must be shown by impact test. Suspension must be designed to prevent contact of a front wheel with the driver's head in an accident and to provide 120 articulation of the forward lower arms, front and rear, to help retain the wheels. Formula One mandated HANS devices in 2003 after extensive testing by Mercedes from 1996 to 1998. Fully enclosed cockpits.