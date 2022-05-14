Great Lakes Advocate

Road Ramblings

By Chris Goodsell
May 14 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vickis 2017 Kia Picanto worth more now than when new?

It's a tough time to be buying quality used cars. My regular correspondent from Cox Automotive Group, Mat MacAuley tells me used car prices have jumped 70 per cent in the last two years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.