Great Lakes Advocate

Unanimously passed by councillors

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated May 16 2022 - 5:13am, first published May 12 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image MidCoast Council

A proposal to establish an economic development steering committee consisting of MidCoast Council and local business community leaders has been backed by councillors.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.