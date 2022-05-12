Putting together sushi rolls can sometimes stump even the most experienced of young chefs.
Not Bulahdelah Central School Year 9 food technology students who embraced the Japanese style of food preparation seemingly with ease
As you can see Natureh, Black and Coby are professionals, hospitality teacher, Jess Kelly said.
But, their praise didn't stop there with Ms Kelly saying it tasted great tool
Students completed their Start it Up unit of work learning a range of new kitchen safety and hygiene skills, along with an array of culinary techniques requiring the use of new equipment.
At the same time they cooked an assortment of different dishes and treats including scones, sushi, beef chow mein and chickpea blondies
Pop-corn chicken tacos was a favourite of all the students, particularly Blake - he did not hold back on the toppings - Natureh, Dre, Blake, Coby and Axel, Ms Kelly said.
