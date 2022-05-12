Great Lakes Advocate
Letter to the editor regarding proposed North Tuncurry housing development

By Chris Beal
May 12 2022 - 2:00am
Photo supplied MidCoast Council

Why is a housing development of 2000 homes being planned for Tuncurry that will destroy more native habitat and bush, when we have already lost two key wetlands in the past few years?

