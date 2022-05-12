Former crown prosecutor and indigenous woman Josephine Cashman is trying her hand for the seat of Lyne.
Campaigning under Pauline Hanson's One Nation party, Ms Cashman wants to stop historical distortions about Australia.
"I was pushed into this because I'm so worried about what happens with a society once we accept historical distortions," Ms Cashman said.
Ms Cashman wants to hold both sides of politics to account by ending taxpayer funding of election campaigns and encouraging transparency in all levels of power.
"I want transparency and accountability for politicians. I want to make it so that they have to disclose family members who get contracts," Ms Cashman said.
Ms Cashman also supports a royal commission into the handling of COVID.
"These international organisations have caused a lot of harm rather than good. I don't think they should be dictating to Australia," Ms Cashman said.
Next to these big ticket issues, Ms Cashman also wants to reduce the compliance measures surrounding small businesses.
"Communities are dying. There's too much compliance, too much red tape, too much green tape, too much politicisation of science, too much distortion of history," Ms Cashman said.
The election is set to take place on Saturday, May 21.
For more information on Ms Cashman visit https://www.onenation.org.au/lyne-nsw
