Raven is a sweet, gentle kitten hoping to find a loving home. She is a little shy to start with as she hasn't had a lot of human interaction.
Over the last week her carer says she has come out of her shell so much that she even had a lap snuggle.
She adores pats and likes to play with her siblings, so it is likely she will fit in with other cats.
She eats well, is very tidy with her litter, and will come to you desexed, microchipped and vaccinated, flea and wormed. Her adoption fee is $120, which contributes to these services from the vet.
If you would like to meet her please contact the AWL Great Lakes Manning cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827.
AWL NSW Rehoming Organisation Number R251000222.
