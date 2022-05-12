Great Lakes Advocate

Pet of the Week

By Awl Nsw Great Lakes Manning
May 12 2022 - 10:00pm
Silky coated: This gorgeous kitten is Raven and she is ready to have a family take her home. Photo supplied by AWL NSW Great Lakes Manning.

Raven is a sweet, gentle kitten hoping to find a loving home. She is a little shy to start with as she hasn't had a lot of human interaction.

