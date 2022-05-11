Work on the Town Creek Revival project in Nabiac is schedule to begin later this week - weather permitting.
The MidCoast Council project will revive a 125 metre section of Town Creek through flood mitigation, creating a new public picnic area with rubbish bins and installing two shade sails in Memorial Park playground.
Further reading: Nabiac earmarked for mini make-over
According to a MidCoast Council spokesperson, contractors have been waiting for a period of clear weather to begin the project.
