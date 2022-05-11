Great Lakes Advocate

MidCoast Council seeks changes to Code of Meeting Practice

May 11 2022 - 2:00am
Propose meeting rules change allows councillors to "zoom in"

MidCoast Council is proposing changes to its Code of Meeting Practice to allow councillors to attend meetings virtually and permit recording of the community forums.

Local News

