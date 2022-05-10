After falling into disrepair, the viewing platform at Winda Woppa Reserve Lagoon will be removed later this week.
According to MidCoast Council the platform is beyond repair and has become a public safety concern.
As the platform was constructed by a community group it was not included in council's maintenance budget, and as neither council nor the community group have the funds to support a full replacement, the platform would be removed.
Work will start as early as this Thursday, May 12, weather permitting.
Council will liaise with relevant NSW Government agencies to ensure the marine environment is not unduly affected during works.
Local community groups have been approached for feedback on the potential of recycling timbers and other material from the viewing platform by gifting them to a community organisation.
