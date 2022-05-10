Great Lakes Advocate

According to MidCoast Council the platform is beyond repair and has become a public safety concern

Updated May 10 2022 - 5:48am, first published 3:00am
Image MidCoast Council

After falling into disrepair, the viewing platform at Winda Woppa Reserve Lagoon will be removed later this week.

