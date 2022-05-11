Illegal motor bike riders warned to stay off the road

Manning Great Lakes Police District has issued a warning to unlicensed motor bike riders their cycles could be seized, following increased reports of children, teenagers and adults riding unlicensed and unregistered bikes.
According to a police spokesperson, many riders don't event wear protective clothing or a helmet.
The spokesperson said these incidents were not restricted to Forster and Taree, but extended to rural areas within the police district, and across the State.
"Riding motor bikes illegally is an issue for police and the community alike, not only concerning the safety aspect, but the interference to the community, mainly around noise and in the more rural areas, dangers to livestock.
"The safety aspect is no doubt a major concern for us locally, and most will know of incidents where young persons and small children have been seriously injured.
"For this reason alone, there is no doubt police will continue to look to enforce the law.
"If you're an unlicensed and/or your bike is unregistered, then there is nowhere to ride your motor bike other than on private property, or an approved commercial bike track.
"We most definitely will look to discourage unlicensed motor bike riders and or unregistered motor bikes riding on our roads, placing not only the rider at risk but other road users and pedestrians."
To ensure rider and pedestrian safety Police Trail Bike Riders plan to undertake an education program in local schools.
"For our older young people, parents and family should be encouraging some of these riders who are able, to get their licences and register their bikes.
"Seek out others to enable use of private property, and ensure protective clothing is worn."
Last month police began investigations into damage at Taree Recreation Grounds.
A number of people have been spoken with, while a 17-year-old Taree teenager is facing action under the Young Offenders Act.
"Other young persons are expected to face similar action in the not too distant future.
"Assist us in keeping our young people safe."
