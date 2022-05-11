Great Lakes Advocate

Manning Great Lakes Police District

May 11 2022 - 12:00am
Illegal motor bike riders warned to stay off the road

Manning Great Lakes Police District has issued a warning to unlicensed motor bike riders their cycles could be seized, following increased reports of children, teenagers and adults riding unlicensed and unregistered bikes.

