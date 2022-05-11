FORSTER-Tuncurry will now tackle four weeks of games away from home in the Group Three Rugby League competition.
The Hawks meet Port Macquarie this Saturday, May 14 at Port followed by Taree City, Port City and Old Bar in what captain-coach, Nathan Campbell said would be testing.
However, the upside of this was Forster would be at home for most of the second round as the competition heads to the semi-finals.
Forster started the season in impressive style when accounting for last year's minor premiers, Wauchope, 46-10 at the Harry Elliott Oval in front of what Campbell said was a big crowd.
However, he warned the Sharks, also first round winners, would be a stern test this weekend.
Anyone who writes Wauchope off does at their own peril.- Forster Tuncurry Hawks captain-coach, Nathan Campbell
Campbell said that other than a few bumps and bruises, the Hawks came through the encounter without any injury problems and were now looking forward to tackling the Hastings combination - a side touted by many as competition favourites, even at this early stage.
Campbell said there were good early signs for the club, with the under 18s scoring a strong win while the women's league tag showed promise up against one of the powerhouses of the competition.
However, he added that despite the score line, Wauchope would win their share of matches.
"Anyone who writes Wauchope off does at their own peril,'' Campbell warned.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
