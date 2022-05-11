Great Lakes Advocate

Forster Tuncurry will meet Port Macquarie in Port this Saturday

By Mick McDonald
May 11 2022 - 5:00pm
Halfback Adrian Davis, in his comeback game with the club, was strong for the Hawks in the win over Wauchope at Tuncurry.

FORSTER-Tuncurry will now tackle four weeks of games away from home in the Group Three Rugby League competition.

