Following a successful inaugural tour across the Central West and Southern NSW newly formed touring organisation, Music in the Regions (MitR) will drop into the Great Lakes next week for a one-day concert.
Celebrated guitarist, Andrew Blanch and harpist, Emily Granger will pair up for Suite mgica, where the extraordinary combination of guitar and harp will be applied to a selection of works that display the energy, versatility and beauty of these much-loved instruments.
Advertisement
The high quality classical musical performance will be held at the Community of Christ Church, Tuncurry on Friday, May 20 at 7pm as part of a series of concerts along the Mid North Coast.
MitR has been seed funded by Create NSW to extend the reach of classical music into regional areas, and to create opportunities for musicians and audiences while developing new touring routes and activating interesting new venues.
Suite mgica will showcase Blanch and Granger sharing some of the finest music from their explorations, including exciting new commissions by Australia's leading composers, arrangements of popular favourites, and more.
Speaking on the eve of the tour Emily Granger said: "Andrew and I are delighted to join forces with Music in the Regions to bring the unique sounds of the classical harp and guitar to regional NSW.
We are both passionate about getting out of the urban centres to bring Sydney Opera House standards to regional community halls.- Harpist, Emily Granger
"We are both passionate about getting out of the urban centres to bring Sydney Opera House standards to regional community halls," she said.
"Andrew and I have been collaborating for over two years since meeting at The Banff Center for Arts and Creativity and have commissioned four new Australian works for our duo and have arranged classics like Ravel and Granados.
"Our program is full of joy and virtuosity that we just cannot wait to hit the road and share with audiences in May."
In addition to ticketed concert performances, MitR will co-host several community events including a performance at a bushfire recovery event in partnership with Bowraville Arts Council, and also will perform with a local ukulele group in Sawtell.
The duo also will perform at:
To book tickets and for more information about the concerts visit www.musicintheregions.com.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.