Steve Attkins is an independent candidate for the seat of Lyne in the May 21 election

May 10 2022 - 2:00am
Independent candidate for Lyne Steve Attkins

Lyne independent candidate Steve Attkins says the ailing health care system needs a "shot in the arm - and quickly - if change is to be affected".

