The dance section of the 2022 Taree and District Eisteddfod has concluded and special awards have been announced. 2022 DANCE SPECIAL AWARDS Les Griffiths Memorial Award for a Local Tap Dancer Showing Potential: Oenone Zirn Winner of the Jazz Scholarship: Emily Gabites Winner of the Neville Munro Memorial Scholarship: Ashleigh Barlin Winner of the Wendy Burke Memorial Classical Ballet Scholarship: Mahalia Adamson Winner of the Wendy Burke Memorial Classical Ballet Scholarship: Wil Hellstedt Carmens School of Dance Award for a Classical Dancer Showing Potential: Jasinta Birchall Carmens School of Dance Award for a most Promising Male Dancer: Wil Hellstedt The Beth Mann Memorial Award for a Most Promising Classical Dancer: Sophia Hamilton The Kye Maurer Award for Most Outstanding Dancer 13.to 14 years Any Style Dance: Laura Darby Most promising Dancer in Memory of Denva Bird: Amarli Harrison Most Promising Local Dancer: Ivy Baker Lee Academy Supershoot Photography session: Jasinta Birchall Lee Academy Workshop winners: Zoe Roberts, Zoe Hutchison, Peyton Globits. Village Nation Scholarship for Summer Schools in Memory of Dawn and Neville Munro: Zoe Roberts The WH and JH Machin Timber Mills Award: Ava Smith Smile Scholarships: Thea Mellis, Ava Gilbert, Ella Marshall, Zoe Roberts, Coco Solomon, Myanna Mozeley The eisteddfod continues at the Manning Entertainment Centre.

