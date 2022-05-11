Great Lakes Advocate

MidCoast Council to seek rates increase

May 11 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rate pegging methodology needs review, says MidCoast mayor

"I don't know how they got this so wrong," MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin says.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.