Mother's Day arrived early for more than 80 Nabiac Public School mums, grandmothers, carers and friends with a special breakfast and assembly last Friday, May 6. "It was wonderful to be together and celebrate such an important day," event co-ordinator and teacher, Karin Madden said. The morning began at 8:15am where visitors joined their children and were treated to a scrumptious breakfast of ham and cheese croissants, fruits and yoghurt cups, fruit platters, muffins, tea and coffee. Woolworths at Tuncurry, kindly donated two massive fruit trays for the breakfast. After breakfast the school sat for a Mother's Day assembly. This year all the students from kindergarten to Year 6 were asked to create a piece of writing about their mums. They wrote poems, letters and informative texts by hand or using technology. The students have written beautiful, sincere, and heartfelt pieces. All the students worked very hard and gave their teachers the difficult task of choosing six finalists. Principal, Mrs O'Brien then had an even more challenging task of choosing the winner from each class. Mrs O'Brien said she was humbled by the beautiful pieces of writing and hoped all of the special visitors had a lovely day.

