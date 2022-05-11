SOUTHERN United travelled to Eden Street in Kempsey last Saturday to take on the winless Kempsey Saints in Coastal Premier League (CPL) football.
The Ospreys had been warned by the coaching staff to not take Saints lightly in any way as they were always a dangerous opponent playing at their home ground.
It was Kempsey Saints who got out of the blocks quickest in first grade, immediately putting the Ospreys defence under pressure with good running off the ball and a willingness to engage in every tackle.
However, it was the Ospreys who hit the front first, with Roan Whiteman finishing a good move involving Ethan Perry and Mark Mallia.
This was quickly followed by several very good chances for the Ospreys to extend their lead, but these chances were not converted and Saints made Southern United pay when a great cross from wide on the left saw Saints' player-coach, Dan Baker get across his marker and head home from close range.
The rest of the half saw both sides create scoring opportunities, with the mobility of the Saints' midfield causing most problems for the Ospreys.
The arm wrestle continued into the second half until Southern United hit the front again.
Chris Kianou, on for the injured Tommy Elder, was felled in the box and Roan Whiteman calmly doubled his tally for the day with a well taken spot kick.
To their credit Saints lifted their intensity and began to subject the Ospreys to further pressure.
Despite this Rhys Dawes was clearly the less busy of the two keepers, and it began to look like Southern United might be going to cling on for a win.
Once again we were fully punished for our defensive errors.- Southern United coach Jonathon Newman
However, the pressure from Saints eventually told, and they were awarded a penalty of their own, which was successfully converted, levelling the scores at 2-2.
"Once again we were fully punished for our defensive errors," Southern United coach Jonathon Newman said.
"As well, we didn't convert enough of the many chances we had," he said.
"I can't fault the boys for effort though, and Saints were a very tough opponent today.
"I don't think their current position on the ladder is a true reflection of the way they can play."
The Ospreys road trip continues this weekend with a visit to one of the favourites to win the competition, Coffs Coast Tigers.
In other Coastal Premier League fixtures Coffs Tigers thrashed Taree Wildcats 10-0, Macleay Valley Rangers beat Sawtell 4-2, Port Saints and Northern Storm played a 2-2 draw while Coffs Tigers accounted for Bellingen 3-0.
