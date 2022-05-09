sport, local-sport,

SOUTHERN United travelled to Eden Street in Kempsey on Saturday to take on the winless Kempsey Saints in Coastal Premier League football. The Ospreys had been warned by the coaching staff to not take Saints lightly in any way as they were always a dangerous at opponent playing at their home ground. It was Kempsey Saints who got out of the blocks quickest, immediately putting the Ospreys defence under pressure with good running off the ball and a willingness to engage in every tackle. However it was the Ospreys who hit the front first, with Roan Whiteman finishing a good move involving Ethan Perry and Mark Mallia. This was quickly followed by several very good chances for the Ospreys to extend their lead, but these chances were not converted and Saints made Southern United pay when a great cross from wide on the left saw Saints' player-coach Dan Baker get across his marker and head home from close range. The rest of the half saw both sides create scoring opportunities, with the mobility of the Saints midfield causing most problems for the Ospreys. The arm wrestle continued into the second half until Southern United hit the front again. Chris Kianou, on for the injured Tommy Elder, was felled in the box and Roan Whiteman calmly doubled his tally for the day with a well taken spot kick. To their credit Saints lifted their intensity and began to subject the Ospreys to further pressure. Despite this Rhys Dawes was clearly the less busy of the two keepers, and it began to look like Southern United might be going to cling on for a win. However the pressure from Saints eventually told, and they were awarded a penalty of their own, which was successfully converted, levelling the scores at 2-2. "Once again we were fully punished for our defensive errors," Southern United coach Jonathon Newman said. "As well, we didn't convert enough of the many chances we had. I can't fault the boys for effort though, and Saints were a very tough opponent today. I don't think their current position on the ladder is a true reflection of the way they can play." Reserve grade: THE Ospreys reserve grade side were keen to bounce back from their defeat to Port Saints as quickly as possible, but they couldn't have started in worse fashion when they conceded from Kempsey Saints first attack. Lack of communication in defending a high ball allowed Saints a free header, and the Ospreys found themselves a goal down. Fortunately this seemed to spur the visitors into action and they began to look more involved in the match, with some good ball movement and technical play. Just when they seemed to be gaining an even foothold the Ospreys conceded again, once more failing to deal with a high ball lobbed into the penalty area from distance. Fortunately Southern United was able to reduce the deficit before half time, when after a period of sustained pressure they were awarded a penalty which Flynn Parker converted to make the half time score 2-1. Another halftime blast from the coaches saw an immediate response, with Jake Camilleri scoring an equaliser early in the half, then playing a great ball in for Chris Kianou to put Southern United in front with a header from close range. From then on Southern United looked like they would go on to win, until yet another lofted ball into the Ospreys penalty area led to Saints getting an equaliser. Ashton Drinkwater appeared to have comfortably claimed the ball when he was knocked backwards by the onrushing Saints players. The ball came loose and was forced over the line, and the goal awarded despite the protests from the Southern United players. Late in the game it looked like Camilleri was about to bag the winner for the Ospreys, but a poorly timed hamstring strain meant that his shot lacked the power and direction needed and the game finished 3-3. The Ospreys road trip continues this weekend with a visit to one of the favourites to win the competition, Coffs Coast Tigers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/0d78450d-e2be-49e2-b3ea-d15b10886f8e.jpg/r1678_334_2671_895_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg