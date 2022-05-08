news, local-news,

Privatisation has finally caught up with another public entity, the State Transit Authority has faded into history. The people of NSW no longer own the buses they have travelled on for 89 years. The mighty dollar has had the final laugh. Silently, without fanfare State Transit was sold off At one minute past midnight on April 3, 2022, the final contract held by the State Transit Authority of New South Wales was handed over to Transdev John Holland Buses, ending 89 years of government run bus services in NSW. The last trip operated by State Transit ahead of the handover was the midnight route 370 Coogee to Glebe Point, which was operated by Randwick based Scania K310UB . The trip terminated at Glebe Point at quarter to one in the morning, officially marking the end of State Transit operations in Sydney. Two preserved buses, a Mercedes Benz 0405 PMC MkIV) and a Scania L113CRL Ansair Orana followed this last trip to mark the occasion. All three vehicles operated in a convoy together for the entire journey from Coogee to Glebe Point. The service bus was packed full of enthusiasts there to farewell State Transit with one last ride. By sunrise on April 3, 2022, State Transit operations were history. The three final State Transit depots, at Port Botany, Randwick and Waverley, had all had their operations fully handed over to Transdev John Holland. Both last trips marked the end of an era for government bus operations in Sydney. What next? Our trains? Motoring news locally every Saturday at 5am on 101.5 Great Lakes FM and 10am on 106.5 Rhema FM. Also Sunday 2pm on 103.3 2TLP 2.00pm every Tuesday on 101.5 Great Lakes FM. Road Ramblings can also be heard worldwide on the web by going to www.roadrambs.com. You can now find and listen to Road Ramblings on Facebook. Have a look and give us a like.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/34c3972c-9af9-4dd5-b801-77564696c969.jpg/r0_39_768_473_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg