MidCoast Council will continue its status quo around unsupervised pools, voting in favour of continuing to operate district seasonal swimming pools through a 'Signs as Remove Supervision' model. Councillors voted unanimously to retain the current situation at the April monthly ordinary meeting. The subject of unsupervised regional swimming pools was first raised late year by former councillor, Karen Hutchinson asking how much it would cost council for a paid contractor to operate facilities in Stroud, Bulahdelah, Nabiac and Krambach. Historically, pools at Stroud, Bulahdelah, Nabiac and Krambach have been operated as unsupervised facilities, with no charges applied for usage by individuals. Council undertakes the water quality tests and water dosing, cleaning and maintenance of unsupervised pools for a budgeted total cost of $326,000. RELATED: MidCoast Council to examine management and operation of public swimming pools However, if council moved to a staffed model projected additional expense was calculated to cost ratepayers a minimum $709,000. Council would be required to go to an open market to gauge the level of interest from an external provider to operate the facilities, trave services manager, Michael Cross wrote in a report to councillors. Mr Cross said the additional expenses could come in at more than $450,000. At the time Mrs Hutchinson asked the question, the country was in the grip of the pandemic and facilities which were not fully supervised and could not provide a COVID-safety plan were not allowed to re-open for the 2021-2022 summer swimming season. After COVID-19 restrictions eased across the State, these unstaffed regional swimming pools opened just before the Christmas school holidays.

