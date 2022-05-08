Sydney Writers' Festival Live and Local comes to Taree

news, local-news,

The Sydney Writers' Festival's Live and Local program returns to Taree in 2022 to bring the best of the festival direct to you. One of Australia's most loved forums for literature, ideas and storytelling, Sydney Writers' Festival will live-stream its headline events from Sydney to Taree library on Sunday, May 22. Prepare to be invigorated and engaged by conversations, debates and discussions featuring some of the world's finest writers and thinkers. The headline events from the festival will be live streamed from 12-5pm. While watching the events, the audience will be able to actively engage with the festival through the live Q&A sessions during each event. Famous authors and thinkers appearing at these events include Kate McClymont, David Marr, and Liane Moriarty. A program of the afternoon's events follows: Where Angels Fear to Tread 12-1pm Hannah Marshall, Chris Masters and Kate McClymont choose their words carefully with Erik Jensen to explore why Australia's defamation laws are the harshest in the world, and what impact this has on good public discourse. Liane Moriarty and Caroline Overington 2-3pm In a special conversation, international phenomenon Liane Moriarty discusses her new novel Apples Never Fall and the art of suspense-driven fiction with literary editor of The Australian Caroline Overington (The Cuckoo's Cry). I Was Wrong 4-5pm Hear from a series of Australia's most respected holders of deep-seated beliefs, including David Marr, as they each present a short talk on a topic that deepened their learning, evolved their thinking or flat out changed their mind. To book tickets for any of the above live-streamed sessions at Taree Library, visit the MidCoast Libraries events page. Thank you for valuing local journalism with your subscription. While you're with us, you can also receive updates straight to your inbox from the Great Lakes Advocate. To make sure you're up to date with all the news, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/e7d3d5bc-bf73-4815-92cd-06244627c8de.jpg/r1_0_1911_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg