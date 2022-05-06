news, local-news,

Bulky waste collections across the Great Lakes will begin this Monday, May 9 in Forster, continuing zone by zone until June 24. Residents are advised to begin placing waste out two days before the zone's scheduled pick-up. Any earlier and it will be considered illegal dumping and result in a fine. "It's important to familiarise yourself with council's guidelines for bulky waste collection and to know what items are accepted and what items are not," MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell, said. Each household will receive a brochure in the mail to advise of accepted items, zones and dates for collection, or visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/bulkywaste for additional information. Waste must be separated into two piles. When combined, the two piles are no bigger than two cubic metres, the size of a box trailer. One pile should be for scrap metal and white goods, and a separate pile for general waste. Each pile is collected separately. Scrap metal is sent for recycling. All other waste goes to landfill. Mattresses are not collected as part of the bulky waste service. However, a maximum of two wire-spring mattresses or one mattress and bed base per household can be dropped off for free at the nearest waste management centre during the bulky waste collection period for the region. "We are calling on Mid-Coast residents to help keep their region attractive and safe during the clean-up," Mr De Szell said. "That's why we've broken our region into specific collection zones, each with its own collection schedule. "We also ask that you consider the environment when putting out your waste. "For example, electronic waste can be recycled for free at our community recycling centres all year round." Bulky waste collections across the Great Lakes:

