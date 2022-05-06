news, local-news,

Manning Great Lakes Police District is once again reaching out to members of the community for their assistance. Jeremy Holman is wanted on a number of outstanding arrest warrants relating to domestic violence offences, steal motor vehicle offences and traffic offences. Jeremy maybe frequenting addresses in the Taree, Wingham, Forster, Port Macquarie and Wauchope areas. Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Taree Police on 5594 8299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. If sighted, please do not approach this person and contact police on the above numbers or 000 immediately. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

