Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
Updated May 9 2022 - 10:14pm, first published 1:00pm
Welcome to your new Great Lakes Advocate website

The Great Lakes Advocate has switched on a new-look website and expanded its subscription offering for online readers with unlimited access to the award-winning journalism of the North Coast's No. 1 news source, the Newcastle Herald.

