Police are appealing for information from the public after two service stations were targeted by thieves early Wednesday morning, May 4. Police report a service station at Wingham was broken into at about 2am Wednesday by a number of unknown people. Numerous property items were stolen. Soon after around 3am a service station at Taree South was also broken into by the same persons of interest, police say.. Officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District are appealing for public assistance to help identify those responsible. Anyone who may have information about these offences or any dash cam footage is urged to contact Taree Police on 5594 8299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages. Meanwhile a man believed to be aged in his 60s has died, and a truck driver is in hospital, after a crash near Stroud on Wednesday afternoon. Police and emergency services were called to the scene on The Bucketts Way around 10 kilometres north of Stroud at about 12.50pm after reports a sedan and a truck had collided.

