Manning Great Lakes Police District is appealing to the public for assistance to find two men wanted on outstanding warrants. Jameson Clark has three outstanding arrest warrants for domestic violence related offences. The 25-year-old maybe frequenting a number of Taree, Forster and Newcastle addresses, local businesses and shopping centres. Anthony Bell has an outstanding arrest warrant for traffic offences. Anthony maybe frequenting a number of Taree addresses, local businesses and shopping centres. Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of these two men is urged to contact Taree police on 5594-8299, Forster police on 6555-1299, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

