news, local-news,

The Great Lakes Advocate is switching on a new-look website and expanding its subscription offering for online readers with unlimited access to the award-winning journalism of the North Coast's No. 1 news source, the Newcastle Herald. Visitors to greatlakesadvocate.com.au will be invited to register and subscribe from Tuesday, May 10, when package details for new subscribers will be released. Existing Great Lakes Advocate digital subscribers will enjoy the extra reading at their current subscription price for up to 12 months. The Great Lakes Advocate's new subscription offering unlocks all of the breaking North Coast news, sport, opinion, food, culture and lifestyle content produced by the Newcastle Herald and publisher ACM's other mastheads in the region, such as the Manning River Times, Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus, as well as the latest in news, sport, travel and more from around Australia and the world. Subscription packages include access to the digital replica of Thursday's newspaper and each day's edition of the Newcastle Herald, allowing users to flip through every page of the paper and view articles as they appear in the printed version. Subscribers also get daily access to interactive puzzles, including crosswords, Sudoku and the trivia quiz. The new-look Great Lakes Advocate website will be faster to load and easier to read on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop, ensuring that your favourite local news, sport, community information and opinion is optimised for viewing on any device wherever you are. The refreshed site design launching Tuesday draws heavily on the feedback of hundreds of online users in the North Coast, with a sleek and uncluttered look and new streamlined functions designed to make it easier to find the latest news and enjoy and share your favourite reading. Editor Toni Bell said the Great Lakes Advocate was responding to feedback from subscribers. "The challenges of the past two years have shown how important local news is to our community," she said. "By listening to our loyal subscribers and offering access to the Newcastle Herald and our other mastheads covering the North Coast we're giving them the best possible value, with all the Great Lakes news plus the best coverage of the rest of the region. "I hope this new offer attracts even more Great Lakes Advocate subscribers so we can continue delivering the news that Great Lakes relies on to stay informed." The Great Lakes Advocate and Newcastle Herald are part of ACM, Australia's largest independent media company. The ACM network of 140 news websites and newspapers stretches into every state and territory, reaching 6.4 million regional, rural and suburban Australians a month.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/09255f72-3d9c-457b-b6c7-838a281afc42.png/r8_102_3771_2228_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg