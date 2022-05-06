news, local-news,

Forster Tuncurry Marine Rescue's task of keeping the community safe is totally reliant on community support and donations, and the Big Heart Hike is one way of helping this life saving service. Now in its sixth year, the Big Heart Hike is on again on Sunday, May 22. The 28 kilometre hike is from Black Head to Cape Hawke, stopping at the Forster Tuncurry Marine Rescue base for breakfast, hosted by marine rescue volunteers. Participants can choose to complete the whole route or sections of it. For example, if you're not up to the climb to Cape Hawke, there's the option to take the 600 metre walk down to McBrides Beach. For more info on the course, see course details. This walk began as a way to thank the Forster Tuncurry Marine Rescue volunteers for their work in keeping the community safe, and in particular for saving the life of Henry Perram. Henry had had long standing issues with his heart and in 2013, he suffered a cardiac arrest while fishing at sea. Through the outstanding work of the Forster Tuncurry Marine Rescue, he was saved and enjoyed life for another almost three years. RELATED: Quick thinking saves Henry's life The Big Heart Hike began as a result of a challenge set by Brian Belic, husband of Henry's daughter Lori Belic, on Lori's 40th birthday. He created a book of 40 challenges to do with the number 40 to be completed during that year. Two of the tougher ones were to walk 40 kilometres on one day and to find 40 people to donate $40 to charity. It was decided to combine the two challenges. The cost of entry is $50 for adults, $10 for kids, with $40 from all adult entry fees going directly to Marine Rescue. Entry includes a commemorative shirt for the first 100 people registered as well as all the food and drink for the walk. To register visit http://www.bighearthike.com.au Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

