Two free suicide prevention workshops are being held in the Great Lakes region later this month Designed to teach people how to identify signs that someone maybe at risk of suicide, and what appropriate action should be taken, the LifeForce Suicide Prevention Workshops is being hosted by Wesley LifeForce. Effective interventions can make a real difference and save lives, a Wesley LifeForce spokesperson said. The training is open to community members aged 18 years and over. However, as spots are limited and demand is high for these workshops, organisers have asked to ensure you only book if there is a genuine intent to attend. "We will ensure that appropriate safety precautions are taken into consideration on the latest guidelines for physical distancing for coronavirus (COVID-19) as advised by the Australian Government and Department of Health. "Please ensure that you take appropriate actions to be safe. "As we build a COVIDSafe Australia, everyone must continue to practise physical distancing and good hygiene, and stay at home if you are sick." The first day-long workshop will be held on Wednesday, May 25 from 9am-4pm at Club Forster, while another will be held later that week, Friday, May 27 also from 9am-4pm at Pacific Palms Community Hall. Morning tea will be provided at both events. Go to the link below to register https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/wesley-lifeforce-suicide-prevention-full-day-workshop-forster-nsw-tickets-332436515567 Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

