ONE of the greats of Australian bodyboarding, Novocastrian John Cruickshank made it back-to-back wins in the Jeff Wilcox Memorial two day event surfed at Bluey's Beach and Tuncurry last weekend. However, Cruickshank didn't have it all his own way in the final contested at Tuncurry. He won the event by the barest of margins, edging out Nathan Price. The final was some of a family affair, with Cruickshank's son, Hayden, finishing in third place. Kane Brewer was the other finalist. Another of Cruickshank's sons, Brandyn, was successful in the junior division. Lily Pollard took out the women's final from Jane Keel, with Kaylah Pisani and Maria Balsemao the other finalists. Other winners were Anthony Miller (cadets), Allen Snow (masters), Shane Chalker (grand masters) and Thomas Donnelly (drop knee). The event attracted a full book of surfers, with 106 taking part. This included a strong contingent from Sydney, the Central Coast and Newcastle along with those from interstate. Surfing was held at Blueys on Saturday and Tuncurry for the finals. A southerly buster caused some problems on Saturday but conditions were excellent on Sunday. Mr Chalker confirmed the event would be held again next year at a date to be determined.

