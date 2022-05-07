news, local-news,

Reminiscing is something I do more of as I grow older. I was reflecting on the many cars I have owned over the years and how they have improved. My mind flew back 58 years to my first car, a 1952 Austin A30. As I have said before my dad towed for the now defunct Ajax Insurance. His advice was to wait until a car came in that would be written off and he would repair it for me. My preference was a Morris Minor but in rolled dad's tow truck with a battered looking Austin 30. Ajax wrote it off and I purchased it for $30. Dad and his team did the repairs and repaint and it came out looking good (for an Austin A30). Specs on the car were: English built by the Austin Motor Company. It ran an 803cc 4 cylinder motor developing an Asthmatic 21Kw (28bhp) & 54Nm of torque. Power got to the road via a four-speed floor change. Two, three and fourth gear had synchromesh. It was a tiny car at just under 3.5m in length. Top speed on a good day was 108kph. It took 42 seconds to accelerate from 0-100kph. This was no sports car. Now this will shock you. It cost $900 new in 1952, equating to $27,500 as at 2019. That might give you a glimpse of the value for money you get in modern cars. The A30 finally expired on a trip down the South Coast and I traded it on a new Morris Mini Deluxe. My rating for the A30 2/10 (and that's only because I'm in a good mood). Motoring news locally every Saturday at 5am on 101.5 Great Lakes FM and 10am on 106.5 Rhema FM. Also Sunday 2pm on 103.3 2TLP 2.00pm every Tuesday on 101.5 Great Lakes FM. Road Ramblings can also be heard worldwide on the web by going to www.roadrambs.com. You can now find and listen to Road Ramblings on Facebook. Have a look and give us a like.

