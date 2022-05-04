news, local-news,

Following the official end of the swimming season and beach patrols by trained surf life savers, the Surf Life Saving Australia mantra, "swim between the red and yellow flags", will not be available again until the 2022-23 surf season begins later this year, Saturday, September 24. The water temperature, however, will still be warm and sunny days will make going to the beach inviting. Responsibility for personal safety, and the safety of those for whom they need to protect, will rest with beachgoers. This monitoring of safety includes recognising that rip currents are one of the greatest and most common hazards on Australian beaches with more than 17,000 rips operating at any one time. On average, 21 people drown each year on Australian beaches due to rips and thousands of others are rescued by volunteer lifesavers, paid lifeguards, surfboard riders and other members of the public. Knowing what a rip is, how to spot one, and how to avoid one, is key to staying safe at the beach. Rips are strong, narrow currents that flow from the shoreline seaward past the breaking waves. They exist as a way of getting water carried to the beach back out to sea and are usually confined to deeper channels between shallow sand bars. The more water that gets to the beach, the more water that needs to get back out to sea. They can be thought of as 'beach rivers to the sea'. Rips are complex, can quickly change shape and location, and at times, are difficult to see. Sometimes it can be easier to look for where the waves are breaking consistently, and then look to each side where they don't break consistently. Those areas of no or fewer waves are rip currents. It may seem contradictory, but the safest place to swim is where the waves are breaking, not to the seemingly calm water to the side of the waves where inexperienced swimmers may swim, wade or play as it looks safer. All rips are different but low energy rips are the most common. They usually sit in channels between sandbars and don't move much. Flash rips are bigger and occur when wave intensity increases suddenly thus bringing more water onto the beach which then must return to the sea in rips. The wave area is still safer than being in the apparently calmer rip current. Rips are only dangerous if you don't understand what they are and you are not a good swimmer. They can carry you more than 100 m offshore in less than a minute. Board riders and surfers, however, use rips to their advantage to help them access waves more quickly. The best protection against becoming caught in rips is being able to avoid them in the first place. During the beach patrol season, this is achieved by swimming between the red and yellow flags. In the coming months without the aid of the flags, beachgoers should spend 5-10 minutes looking at the surf zone for consistent darker and 'calmer' areas of water that extend offshore between the breaking waves as rips often sit in calmer, deeper channels between shallow sandbars. Also, rips move things so look for moving sand, seaweed, foam and people. The most important thing is 'stay calm - don't panic!' The rip won't pull people under the water, it will just carry them seaward. Strong rips can flow faster than Olympic swimmers so it is futile to swim against the rip and you will tire quickly. Either swim to the side, or float and let it take you out to the back of the surf, where the rip will turn sideways, and signal for help. Once out of a rip, the incoming waves can be used to bring a person back to shore. Rips flow fastest around low tide. Rip speed increases rapidly (pulses) shortly after larger wave sets break. The popular Forster Main Beach usually has low waves which break near the shore. Safety-wise, SLSA rates this beach on the boundary between least hazardous and mildly hazardous. Under normal conditions, it is free from rips but when waves are larger a rip scenario can develop which produces problems for waders, children on floating devices and 'toe-dippers'. This occurs when incoming waves dump water into a beach gutter which then sweeps sideways along the shoreline and feeds a rip. Those along the gutter are not necessarily strong swimmers who tend to be further out at the surf break line. This situation can progress from a weak rip to a strong flash rip after a single set of unusually large waves. When rips do occur on Main Beach, danger areas for flash rips are in front of the Forster surf clubhouse and the mid beach Crocodile Rocks, while the beach extremities at the breakwall and the Bullring Ocean Baths experience permanent fixed rips. In summary, if you find yourself caught in a rip, stay calm, float and attract attention, swim parallel to the beach or toward a breaking wave and use the incoming waves to return you to the shore.

