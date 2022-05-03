news, local-news,

Free workshops for teachers of learner drivers will be held across the Mid-Coast region this month. Parents and carers may often be the primary driving instructor for a learner driver, which is an important, and sometimes stressful role. Aimed at reducing the stress and making every lesson more effective, the Helping Learner Drivers Become Safer Drivers workshop will be facilitated by MidCoast Council road safety officer, Chris Dimarco. The two-hour workshops will be held in: "Attendees will receive information, practical advice, and a structured approach to building the competency of their learner," Mr Dimarco said. "They'll also become more aware of passing on safe driving habits," he said. "The workshops also include tips on how to use and complete the learner driver log book. "Teaching someone to drive is such an important and serious responsibility. "That's why we are providing this support." The course has been developed by Transport for NSW which recognise the important part that parents and supervisors play in supporting inexperienced drivers. Workshop content is designed to help supervisors prepare for the role by covering topics such as the licensing conditions of L and P plate drivers, completing the Learner Driver log book, and the benefits of well supervised on-road driving experience. All workshops will start at 6pm and light refreshments will be provided. Bookings are essential and can be made by visiting Road safety programs - MidCoast Council (nsw.gov.au) or by calling 7955 7372. While the workshop is aimed at those teaching a learner driver, learners may benefit from some of the workshop content.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/96daafdc-ff7c-4535-a384-fe7d89a48eb6.jpg/r0_85_1140_729_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg