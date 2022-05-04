news, local-news,

This month's May Country Women's Association Forster branch monthly general meeting will celebrate its platinum anniversary. The celebratory meeting, followed by lunch, will be held from 10am for 10.30am on Friday, May 20. Members are asked to bring a plate of savoury food. Members are advised the cultural discussion this month will be on flowers and members are asked to bring a flower. Renowned for their tea and scones, members will share their delicious bakes with a Devonshire tea the following day, Saturday, May 21 from 9.30am to noon at the CWA rooms, next to the Visitor Information Centre in Little Street, Forster. "So if you are out and about at the farmer's market, please drop in and support this not-for- profit community organisation," CWA members, Annette Fischer said. "The CWA raises money for local charities and we welcome visitors and friends to any of our activities". For more information contact Annette on 0411 028 857 or email abfisher1@bigpond.com. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/5e76a1a1-606b-4123-9a49-e8d3dadeeee6.jpeg/r0_234_500_516_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg