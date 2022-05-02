sport, local-sport,

DESPITE having two players sent off, Southern United shared the points with a 2-2 draw with Port Saints in the Coastal Premier League football clash played at Boronia Park at Forster. The Ospreys once again fielded a reshuffled side, with Troy Chipperfield and Reece Hunt in the starting lineup for the first time this season. Southern started with confident ball movement across the park, and the creation of several great chances to score. Saints though had come to play, and showed some real early threat on the counter attack. It was arguably against the run of play when Saints took the lead, on the back of a good scoring opportunity for the Ospreys. A long clearance caught the home side's remaining defenders a little out of position, and Saints' number 7 rounded Dawes and put the visitors in front. Several more chances came and went, but the home side was unable to claw the visitors lead back halftime. Early in the second half it became clear that it was not a matter of if, but when would the Ospreys score. Reece Hunt and Bayden Schumann set the platform with more sustained periods of possession, and it was following on from a good period from the Ospreys that, after a well taken free kick, Beau Wynter managed to find Schumann, who powered the ball home with an accurate header at close range. Roan Whiteman was substituted to allow the introduction of Blake Harrison, and he had an immediate impact, lifting the level of pressure on the Saints defensive line and then showing a surprising turn of pace to outsprint the Saints defence to get to a through-ball. Harrison then turned his man and hit a curling left foot shot around Saints' keeper to put the home side in front. Harrison then appeared to have created a great chance for Mark Mallia, but desperate Saints defence kept the Ospreys from extending their lead, and Mallia had another chance when Nathan Hoffman's brilliant turn and shot hit the post, but the ball just would not go in the back of the net. Drama was unfolding at the other end of the pitch with the excellent Graeme Pearson sent from the field for a second bookable offence. RELATED: Coach calls on council to open fields The Saints numerical advantage did not last long though, as their most dangerous attacking player was also marched for dissent. The disturbance to the Ospreys defensive pattern was enough to create some confusion though, and Saints levelled the scores when an unmarked player was allowed to get to a chipped pass into the 6 yard box first, and while Dawes was able to parry the first shot, the rebound unfortunately fell right into the path of a Saints player backing up and he made no mistake. Any hope the Ospreys had of regaining the lead evaporated shortly after this when Harrison's cameo appearance ended abruptly with a second yellow card, leaving the home side with nine players. The home side dug in through five minutes of time added on and the match ended Southern United FC 2 Port Saints FC 2. Southern United must quickly regroup to travel to Port Macquarie on Tuesday night this week, where they will take on Port United in a rescheduled fixture. "United will be a very intensive examination for us," SUFC coach Jonathon Newman said. "They're fresh off a very narrow defeat by Coffs United, which tells me they're a force to be reckoned with. Fortunately we'll have Ethan Perry back, and he'll give us something extra in the attacking third. We're just waiting on confirmation that United's pitch is playable." The Ospreys are away now for their next three fixtures, with the next home match against Northern Storm due to be held at Boronia Park on Saturday, May 21. Reserve grade THE Ospreys started the match quite brightly, with confident ball movement starting from the back four of Deas, Drane, Drinkwater and Black. Angus Crabbe looked solid in the number six position, as Flynn Parker and Aiden Hawkins provided some good mobility in the centre of the park. However, this possession was not troubling Port Saints' defensive quartet and as they settled into the match the tide started turning back towards the visitors favour. This was massively enhanced by the extreme weather event that unfolded halfway though the first half of the match. A very strong southerly change hit, and this was then followed by a torrential downpour the almost immediately flooded the pitch. It was during this downpour that Port Saints hit two wind assisted long range strikes, both of which gave Harry Ward in the Ospreys goal no chance, and the home side suddenly found itself two goals down. However rather than rally, the Ospreys seemed to make heavier work of the conditions and the good work of the early period of the match evaporated. The coaching staff made the need for greater commitment and effort from the home side abundantly clear in the dressing shed at halftime and to their credit the players responded. Suddenly there was urgency and commitment to a much higher intensity pressing game, and it was obvious that this rattled the Saints. It wasn't long into the half that this newfound energy was converted into a goal by the Ospreys. A great flick on from Xavier Robertson-Reynolds saw Liam Simpson elude the defence and finish well under extreme pressure from the Saints keeper. Shortly after Southern United looked to have equalised, but Chris Kianou's strike was ruled out for offside by the officials. Try as they might though, the home side could not find the equaliser that their efforts deserved and when the final whistle blew the score was Southern United 1 Port Saints 2.

