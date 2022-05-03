news, local-news,

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on MacIntosh Street at Forster from this week to carry out work on MacIntosh pedestrian bridge near Strand Street. Transport for NSW will carry out the work from Wednesday, May 4 including building a new extension for the existing pedestrian bridge. Work will be carried out from 7am-6pm Monday to Thursday and is expected to be completed in 10 weeks, weather permitting. From Wednesday the southbound slow lane on MacIntosh Street will be closed for one week. The same slow lane closure will also be in place during the last week of work, weather permitting. A reduced speed limit of 40 km/h and a shoulder closure for westbound traffic on Strand Street will be in place throughout the duration of work. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

