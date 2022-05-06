community, your-news,

Birch and Basil are 14-month-old brothers who need to stay together. Due to unforeseen circumstances they need a new loving home. The lads are the most affectionate and easy-going cats one could wish for. Birch is cruisy and quiet. He is happy to laze around all day in the sun near a window. Basil is a bit more needy and likes to be close to his brother. He is always up for a cuddle and loves to play. Both are desexed, vaccinated and microchipped. Their combined adoption fee is only $100, which importantly, contributes towards their vet fees. If you would like to meet the brothers, contact the AWL NSW Great Lakes Manning cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827. AWL NSW Rehoming Organisation Number R251000222.

