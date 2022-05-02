news, local-news,

Pre-season trial successes sometimes lead on to end-of-winter champagne showers. The Wallamba Bulls' three tries to one and 17-7 rugby union defeat of the champions of the last two seasons, the Manning River Ratz, was impressive enough last Saturday to rattle the memory cells of the Bulls' dual premiership wins of 2017-18. Coach, Daniel Sawyer, a former player of the Manning River club, was entitled to be well-pleased with the Nabiac team's outing, saying: "I thought it was a solid performance, considering the new players we have in the team. "Their first-game display was considerably better than 'solid'," he said. The Ratz's splendid gala day on a spongey but fair ground at Taree Rugby Park, water-logged from weeks of rain, was sufficiently informative and inspirational for the presidents of the four competing clubs to register their determination to prevent the fragmenting Lower Mid North Coast rugby union region from complete disintegration. "We must prevent any more clubs from going to the wall," Ratz's president, Steven Rees, said. "Further losses would be disastrous for our rugby area." Thankfully, a grey-clouded and grisly early afternoon failed to materialise into a saturation of the ground and the good crowd, which would have made the event a total frustration. It was heartening to see again the colours of the Gloucester women's team, regrettably still not accompanied by a men's team due to rugby league's ravages of the highlands' rugby society. But, Chris Marchant was there and whenever he arrives with a rugby team, good things inevitably follow. The fourth club invited was the seven-time premiers of the Lower MNC, the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins, on this occasion their numbers reduced to two players, club president and tight-head premiership-winning prop, Ben Manning, and his splendid midfield colleague, Mark Hagarty. Following the trials, coaches have little time for further experimentations for the Kennards Hire premiership competition begins this Saturday, May 7 with the Ratz again playing the Bulls at Taree Rugby Park. The Forster Dolphins have the bye in the three-club competition. The performance of the Bulls' strapping newcomer, Casey Geerg, attracted attention. A soccer footballer appearing in his first rugby game, stationed on the wing presumably for safety reasons, Geerg's tackle of a rival which almost put them both on the media "press bench", appeared destructive enough to warrant his promotion to the Bulls' back row. The Bulls' scrum was impressive and their back line functioned well with the brothers, five-eighth Chris Tout and fullback, Daniel, operating cleverly. Chris, a powerfully built back of vast experience, instigated his team's attacks, while Daniel displayed exceptional speed. But with so many players new to the competition, the combinations will take time to settle into their roles, and the Ratz are too well drilled to err in midfield defence as they did last Saturday, April 30. Like the Dolphins' coach, Ron McCarthy, the Bulls' coach, Daniel Sawyer, was optimistic that with premiership rugby beginning on Saturday, players would emerge, attracted by the lure and challengeof first grade rugby.

