Lower North Coast branch surf clubs have officially lowered their flags for the 2021-22 swimming season season. Even though active beach patrols are on hold for the winter months, Forster Surf Life Saving Club members were busily engaged last weekend clearing out the current clubhouse in preparation for its demolition and replacement. Club president, John Quinn, said the storage of equipment, honour boards and memorabilia, which contributed to the fabric of the club, would be transferred to a new storage shed being built at the rear of the present structure. Another facet of the surf club life which will continue throughout the off-season is the Forster Turtles morning swim group. This strong and enthusiastic club, formed in 2001, meets on a daily basis all year round for fitness, friendship and fun while often being joined by visitors to the area. While the majority of the group assemble at the club house for their daily 7.30 am swim, others meet as early as 6am to swim in the Forster Bullring Ocean Baths. Turtles captain, Russell Jackson, said there was no cost to come along and 'try' and new members would be welcomed. He also said that water temperature was not a deterring factor and that members dive into the water everyday of the year when conditions were safe. The Turtles also enjoy participation in ocean swim racing events around Australia and were the founders of what has now become the annual Forster Club-to-Club 3.8 Kilometre swim from Cape Hawke SLSC and Forster SLSC. Turtles have a proud history of involvement with similar clubs including Bondi Icebergs, Maroubra Seals and Cronulla Polar Bears all of which are offshoots of their respective surf life saving clubs. National ocean racing championships are held each September with more than 1000 participants. The year 2008 saw the introduction of female competitions with 200 entries in eight separate events. A 50 metre sprint event for those of 85 years of age and over was added to the calendar for the 2010 championships. Competition, however, is not the main focus of the Forster Turtles club. Members, however, choose their level of participation. They can just participate in local activities at the Bullring ocean pool, Forster Main Beach or rounding Middle Head to Pebbly Beach. Members tell of seeing sharks, usually grey nurses, during ocean swims but sharks have never posed a problem as the group keeps clear of them when sightings occur. Some members, however, thrive on the interclub competition, while others enjoy more leisurely involvement with small swims for fitness, coffee and friendship. "We have a place for everyone," Russell said. Despite the onset of cooler weather and water, Forster Main Beach precinct will remain a centre of focus for those wishing to maintain fitness through swimming in the ocean or Bullring baths, jogging and walking on the sand, and the focus of the whole community as the foreshore zone commences its redevelopment with the replacement of the current surf club and Beach Bums Restaurant structures.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/4325606a-c0e1-4e08-b8a3-6ca96e3b30e9.jpg/r233_0_2137_1076_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg