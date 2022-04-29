news, local-news,

The group dance section of the 2022 Taree and District Eisteddfod is being held this weekend, from today Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1. The popular weekend is described as 'spectacular' with thousands of dancers taking to the stage from dance schools from not just the Mid-Coast but as far south as Sydney and north to Coffs Harbour performing in troupes in all styles of dance, from classical to Bollywood. The dance section of the eisteddfod finishes on May 9. The 2022 Taree and District Eisteddfod finishes with a grand concert on Saturday, June 11 at 2pm at the Manning Entertainment Centre, featuring selected winning performances and announcing major prize winners. Bookings for the grand concert can be made at www.themec.com.au, or the MEC box office phone 6592 5466. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/2264c7fa-425e-481f-ad3f-76c78dc0afc9.jpg/r13_0_4978_2805_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg