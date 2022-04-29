sport, local-sport,

IT might be all hands on deck at Tuncurry-Forster if Southern United and Port Saints can convince MidCoast council to let them play the Coastal Premier League football clash on Saturday. Southern coach Jonathon Newman remains hopeful of having the game switched to Boronia Park a Forster after the field at Tuncurry was closed. "I had a look at it yesterday and one of the pitches there [at Forster] will definitely be playable, it's just whether or not we can get it prepared in time for tomorrow afternoon's game," he said. "I'm quite hopeful we'll get on a pitch, but it's really in the hands of the council at the moment." Newman was "more than 50 per cent" confident the match would be able to proceed. RELATED: Ospreys win at home "I would be really disappointed if they didn't let us use field two at Boronia Park because I walked over it two days ago which was just after it had finished raining and it still looked pretty good to me," he said. Newman, however, remained frustrated at the continued stranglehold councils had on playing fields up and down the Mid North Coast region. "They do have a duty of care to make sure we're not playing on surfaces that are unsafe," he said. "But I spent a fair old time in the UK playing football over there and I can tell you now they don't usually close for anything." In other matches for the weekend, Bellingen clash with Kempsey Saints, Taree Wildcats host Coffs Coast Tigers and Sawtell travel to Korora and a clash with Northern Storm. Coffs United and Port United will head to the synthetics at Coffs Harbour and Macleay Valley head to Boambee and a clash with the Bombers. However, Taree captain-coach Shannon Hall has doubts the game will proceed at Omaru due to the condition of the field. The Wildcats have yet to play at home this year and have headed to Coffs Harbour on three occasions to play on the synthetics. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

