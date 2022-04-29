news, local-news,

Manning Great Lakes Police District officers are appealing to the public for assistance to help locate two local men who are wanted on outstanding warrants. Twenty-nine-year-old Trent Ridgeway is wanted in relation to six outstanding arrest warrants for a number of domestic violence offences in the Forster area. Trent maybe frequenting a number of Forster-Tuncurry addresses, local businesses and shopping centres. Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Forster police on 65551299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Cyril Clarke also is wanted in relation to an outstanding arrest warrant for domestic violence related offences in the Taree area. The 24-year-old maybe frequenting a number of Taree and Kempsey addresses, local businesses and shopping centres. Anyone who may have information on these men's whereabouts is urged to contact Taree police on 55948299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

