news, local-news,

The driver of a small SUV had a lucky escape after the vehicle burst into flames, and exploded earlier today, Friday, April 20. Both lanes of The Lakes Way from the Tip Road intersection, Darawank were blocked for several kilometres after a vehicle caught on fire and exploded. Motorists travelling along the busy thoroughfare quickly phoned triple zero to alert authorities, who according to witness, Mark Jensen from Forster, arrived on the scene in minutes. Mr Jensen was delivering scrap metal to the Tuncurry tip at approximately 9am this morning, when he heard several explosions. When I was leaving to head back to Forster I found this motor vehicle well alight, Mr Jensen said. A large trailer was attached to the small vehicle, believed to be a Mazda SUV, he said. "The driver, thankfully, was able to escape unharmed, but the car was quickly engulfed in flames. "The fireball was eventually contained Tuncurry RFS." Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/5f7b14bb-5f2f-41fb-b263-71747e3c690b.JPG/r797_750_3288_2157_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg