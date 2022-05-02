news, local-news,

Phase one of the Tuncurry Water Playground project has been given an estimated completion date. MidCoast Council has determined that all phase one work will be completed by the end of this October. Meeting in Taree for the April monthly ordinary meeting, councillors were told the preferred tenderer had been chosen for the splash pad component of the project, while the new amenities building was in the design phase. Landscaping and green spaces also forms part of phase one. The $2M project will be jointly funded by council and the Federal government, which has already contributed $850,000. Approximately $2.25M (as at June 30, 2021) was sitting in the section 7.11 Forster District (formerly Section 94) open space developer contribution reserves. According to a council spokesperson this is the first open space water playground of this size undertaken in the Mid-Coast local government area (LGA). RELATED: "Key features include the construction of an all-inclusive and disabled accessible water plash pad incorporating a water slide, water tower and active water play equipment designed with no standing water to exclude the need for lifeguards." A water playground allows children to play safely without the need for a parent or caregiver to enter the water (zero water depth), therefore this new facility will not hold the same implications as that held by an unsupervised public swimming pool, community spaces project manager, Peter Kennewell reported to council. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/03f01198-971a-4f90-a633-b2f822c28739.jpg/r0_70_4239_2465_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg