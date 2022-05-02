news, local-news,

Recent data collected by Sport Australia suggests the average older Australian adult of the 1980s would finish 250m in front of a modern equivalent over a quick walking distance of 1600m (a metric mile). And a 2019 study by the World Health Organisation placed Australian adults 140th out of 146th when it came to activity levels. Data also shows a correlation between activity levels of children and their parents, which stands to have implications for future generations. Active Aging Australia in conjunction with Northern NSW Football are funding a community initiative, Staying Active - with FuN Football in an attempt to engage older adults to be more active. Staying Active with FuN Football is exactly what it sounds like - a standard game of non-contact real football or soccer where players walk instead of run, called walking football. It is designed to help people get fit and maintain an active lifestyle no matter what their age, gender, abilities or fitness levels. You don't need to have any experience of playing, just the ability to walk and have some fun. Not only is walking football great for your physical wellbeing, but it is also great for mental health. Of course, more than anything else, playing walking football is great fun. It gives you something to look forward to every week. Walking football gives people the chance to keep on playing a sport that they previously loved, or would like to try - no matter what your age, gender, physical condition you are in, or physical disability you may have. All players are fully insured by Northern NSW Football. The slower pace of walking football reduces the amount of stress and exhaustion on the body, but still gives you a good cardiovascular workout and it may even avert dementia. Of course, all of the above will help fight-off any feelings of loneliness that you may have. Having something to do each week and people to see can be a life-changer for many people. Walking football is exactly as the name suggests - a low impact, no contact - slower version of the world game. Playing five or six-a-side games for 10 minute quarters is the usual format. Smaller modified fields are used to suit the number and ability of the players. Northern NSW Football is also encouraging family groups to come along and enjoy the walking football experience. The season will be played every Thursday afternoon from 5-6pm from May 5-June 21 at the YMCA Centre, Lake Street, Forster. Please wear enclosed shoes and suitable clothing, bring a water bottle and be prepared to have some Contact - Alan Stead 041 215 1690 (walking football co-ordinator - NNSW Football) for more details. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/9e1e63dc-0e26-458f-be6f-9c64496b03dd.jpeg/r1_60_638_420_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg