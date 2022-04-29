news, local-news,

MidCoast Council will apply to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for the full annual rate increase of 2.25 per cent for the 2022-23 financial year. Each year IPART sets the annual increase for council rates, which is traditionally in the 2.25-2.5 per cent range. However, IPART announced NSW councils would be limited to an annual adjustment to their rates of 0.7 per cent plus a population growth factor. For the Mid-Coast local government area (LGA) this would equate to a 0.9 per cent increase. This is significantly below the price increases currently being experienced and would remove $1.2 million from the 2022-23 budget and over $14m over the next 10 years, MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin said. "This is at a time when we are experiencing year-on-year damage to our roads from rains and floods and cost are generally increasing by around 6-7 per cent, and for the construction supplies we need for these projects we are seeing increases of up to 30 per cent," Cr Pontin said. As a result of a State-wide lobby by NSW Councils, the State Government has advised that councils can apply to IPART to increase rates for next year back to the level they have been budgeting for - to a maximum of 2.5 per cent. Cr Pontin said based on earlier advice from IPART, council had been expecting a 2.25 per cent rise and had factored this into its long-term financial plan and budget for the coming year. She also welcomed news that IPART would be undertaking a broader review of its rate peg methodology. "The current rate peg methodology means our income growth does not match the increase in the cost of providing services, so an overall look at the system is well overdue. "I don't know how they got this so wrong." Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

