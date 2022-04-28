news, local-news,

Manning Great Lakes Police District officers have urged members of the Hallidays Point community to report any incidences of vandalism or antisocial behaviour to local authorities. Speaking at a public meeting, held at Black Head Surf Life Saving Club earlier this month, District Inspector, Christine George said it was important that all incidents were reported. Hallidays Point was serviced by Forster police. In that way we can track trends, she said. The meeting was called by members of the community following a growing spate of vandalism incidents over the past 12-18 months involving tweens and teenage youths. RELATED: Public meeting to address the growing incidence of vandalism Inspector George said just a handful of the incidents had been reported to police and asked the community to report any incidents using the non-emergency phone number 131 444 Sergeant Stephen Doust said since some of the culprits had been dealt with under the Young Offenders Act no incidents had come to police attention in the last three months. The meeting, which was organised by CLAPA, was attended by more than 50 members of the community, CLAPA president, John Griffiths, members, Dianne Denton, John Clucas and Chris Holland, MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin, liveable communities director, Paul De Szell, community spaces, recreation and trades manager, Dan Aldridge, Manning Great Lakes Police District Inspector Christine George, crime co-ordinator Sergeant Stephen Doust and graffiti buster, Ted Bickford. It was conceded that engagement with the young people in our area was important and ways and means should be considered to achieve this over and above those already in place through various clubs and sporting bodies, Mr Griffiths said. He supported police pleas to report all incidents. "Only about 4-5 of the incidents raised at the meeting had been reported to police," Mr Griffiths said. "They aren't clairvoyants," he said. "There would have been more action (from the police) during this period."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/2569d0e0-dc62-47cf-a98e-7b0e69e4f458.jpg/r1_0_470_265_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg