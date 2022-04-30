news, local-news,

I purchased a Kia Cerato GT in August of last year and have just had the 10,000 kilometre service completed. Unlike my new cars of many years ago, Cooper Ss, Cortina GT etc, not one warranty complaint or problem. The Kia Cerato GT is an impressive piece of kit. Powered by a 1.6 litre turbo, four cylinder motor it produces 150Kw (201bhp) with 265Nm of torque. The front wheels drive via a seven speed dual clutch transmission. Fuel economy over the 10,000km has been 6.5l/100ks or a tad under 41mpg in the old numbers. The car has a five-star ANCAP rating and comes with just about all the safety tech available including low- and high-speed autonomous emergency braking, radar cruise control, blind-zone warning, rear cross-traffic alert and lane-keeping assistance. Front and rear parking sensors and a rear parking camera with guiding lines that turn with the steering are standard. Kia state 0-100kph time at just over seven seconds. The GT has heated/cooled leather trimmed seats. The Kia infotainment screen is 10.25 inches and is a high-resolution display. The car is set up with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring. I have got to say that owning the car has been a pleasurable experience. 'The small down side to a GT is the harsher suspension, to some degree related to the low profile 225/40ZR 13 Michelin tyres. Upside, handling is excellent. My rating after seven months and 10,000km of ownership is 8.5/10. Look for my 20,000km test. Motoring news locally every Saturday at 5am on 101.5 Great Lakes FM and 10am on 106.5 Rhema FM. Also Sunday 2pm on 103.3 2TLP 2.00pm every Tuesday on 101.5 Great Lakes FM. Road Ramblings can also be heard worldwide on the web by going to www.roadrambs.com. You can now find and listen to Road Ramblings on Facebook. Have a look and give us a like.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/9c23b036-e3fc-41f7-beb1-b220f1387e96.JPG/r0_146_2816_1737_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg