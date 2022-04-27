news, local-news,

Today, Wednesday, April 27, marked a significant milestone in the delivery of community health facilities in the Great Lakes with the start to a new ambulance station in Forster. Minister for Regional Health, Bronnie Taylor travelled to Forster to turn the first sod to officially signal the start of construction for the state-of-the-art facility. Mrs Taylor said the new station, located in Breese Parade, would ensure the community had the mobile emergency care it needed. "This new station, which is a first for Forster, will provide paramedics with the latest facilities to best meet the needs of Forster-Tuncurry now and into the future," she said. "Early works on the site are complete paving the way for construction to now begin on the new station, which is on track for completion late this year." Forster Ambulance Station is being constructed will include: Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead said Forster's first ambulance station was being built in an optimal position to provide the best care possible for the local community. "Today is a great day for Forster as we celebrate this significant step forward in the delivery of a contemporary new ambulance station," Mr Bromhead said. "The new station will support our local paramedics and ensure they have the latest equipment and infrastructure to continue to deliver high-quality care." Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/a30919f8-9af3-4d98-afc1-d23c6108f06c.jpg/r0_186_2016_1325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg